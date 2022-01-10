Piazza Christmas crib being dismantled
Large groups of people can often be seen admiring the Crib in the lead up to Christmas.
The Crib includes important scenes from the Nativity story, such as the Annunciation, the Birth of Christ, and the Three Kings making their way to visit the Baby Jesus (the Epiphany). There are even small figures of St. Joseph and the pregnant Virgin Mary travelling to Bethlehem.
There are also traditional figures showing shepherds and other individuals going about their business: a baker making bread, a fisherman and a washerwoman. There are a number of intricate electronic features accompanying the figures and scenes, such as lights and a small pond with real flowing water.
