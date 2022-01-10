Challenges and Uncertainties, say developers, and why Gibraltar needs Hilton project

In the developer's overview, submitted for the Hilton project, it is said that Gibraltar faces many challenges due to the Covid pandemic and also the future stability and relationship with our neighbour the kingdom of Spain.

To embark on such a huge project of two residential developments and a much needed Hilton Hotel at this time, could be deemed by many to be foolish, especially when my grandfather lived those problems in the early 60’s when he just had completed the Caleta Palace Hotel in 1964 and subsequently had to cease construction of a further hotel on what today is the Sanctuary development, previously known as Maida Vale site, where the Mons Calpe Hotel was planned for construction.

10-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR