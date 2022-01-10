Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
7 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
8 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
9 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
10 vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
11 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
12 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
13 vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
14 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
15 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
16 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
17 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
18 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
19 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
20 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
21 vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
22 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
23 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
24 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
25 vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
26 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
27 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
28 vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
29 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
30 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
31 vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
32 vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
33 vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
34 vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
35 vaccinated resident aged 70-75.
38 vaccinated resident aged 70-75.
37 vaccinated resident aged 70-75.
38 vaccinated resident aged 80-85.
39 vaccinated resident aged 90-95.
40 vaccinated resident aged 95-100.
19 unvaccinated individuals
1 unvaccinated resident 0-5.
2 unvaccinated resident 0-5.
3 unvaccinated resident 0-5.
4 unvaccinated resident 5-10.
5 unvaccinated resident 10-15.
6 unvaccinated resident 10-15.
7 unvaccinated resident 10-15.
8 unvaccinated resident 10-15.
9 unvaccinated resident 10-15.
10 unvaccinated resident 15-20.
11 unvaccinated resident 15-20.
12 unvaccinated resident 30-35.
13 unvaccinated resident 30-35.
14 unvaccinated resident 30-35.
15 unvaccinated resident 40-45.
16 unvaccinated resident 35-40.
17 unvaccinated resident 35-40.
18 unvaccinated resident 40-45.
19 unvaccinated visitor 35-40.
