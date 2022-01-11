IT’S COVID WEEK IN PANORAMA
PCR or Lateral flow test?
The PCR test is currently best practice, however it takes longer to receive a result.
The lateral flow test provides a faster result than the PCR, however is found to have lower levels of clinical sensitivity.
How does the Drive Thru facility work?
The drive through for swabbing is now open and is based on a referral system. The service can now be attended on foot and by car, however, without a referral to the drive through swabbing unit, you cannot be swabbed; so you should not just show up and request swabbing. If you have flu-like symptoms please call 111 and you will be triaged, which may lead to a GP referral for swabbing. You will need to wear a face covering/ mask whilst attending the unit and provide the following details:
• Name
• Date of birth
• GHA number (if available)
• Work information (Employer and
Do I need to be tested when flying in to Gibraltar?
You airline company may stipulate specific swabbing requirements.
Unvaccinated visitors will require a test before flying to Gibraltar.
Vaccinated visitors will need to upload proof of vaccines onto their Passenger Locator Form. For entry into Gibraltar you will need to follow the relevant travel guidance.
