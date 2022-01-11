Community Care Action Group and their sit-down protest
The first wildcat protest took place on Wednesday 15 December, while the second was on Friday 17 December and culminated in a sit-down protest outside No. 6 Convent Place.
As from today, the Community Care Action Group will be organising a protest outside No. 6 every single weekday from 9am to 1pm until further notice.
According to a Press Release issued by the Group, leaflets will also be distributed at a protest stand to increase awareness about their plight.
The statement continued:
‘The Group will be showing passers-by, an H.M. Government of Gibraltar document, which corroborates their claims.
HM Government of Gibraltar is entrenched in not engaging with the Group.
As from today, the Community Care Action Group will be organising a protest outside No. 6 every single weekday from 9am to 1pm until further notice.
According to a Press Release issued by the Group, leaflets will also be distributed at a protest stand to increase awareness about their plight.
The statement continued:
‘The Group will be showing passers-by, an H.M. Government of Gibraltar document, which corroborates their claims.
HM Government of Gibraltar is entrenched in not engaging with the Group.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
11-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- We cannot let the few dilute the interests of the many, says the Chief Minister. We must stand together to achieve success
- Police want more to be invested to tackle money laundering
- Community Care Action Group and their sit-down protest
- IT’S COVID WEEK IN PANORAMA
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Challenges and Uncertainties, say developers, and why Gibraltar needs Hilton project
- Piazza Christmas crib being dismantled
- Being Diagnosed With Something That Has No Cure: Can you help?