Community Care Action Group and their sit-down protest

RYAN ASQUEZ

Last month saw the Community Care Action Group begin its wildcat action.

At their demonstration last November the Group had promised this escalation if the Government did not heed their concerns.

The first wildcat protest took place on Wednesday 15 December, while the second was on Friday 17 December and culminated in a sit-down protest outside No. 6 Convent Place.As from today, the Community Care Action Group will be organising a protest outside No. 6 every single weekday from 9am to 1pm until further notice.According to a Press Release issued by the Group, leaflets will also be distributed at a protest stand to increase awareness about their plight.The statement continued:‘The Group will be showing passers-by, an H.M. Government of Gibraltar document, which corroborates their claims.HM Government of Gibraltar is entrenched in not engaging with the Group.

