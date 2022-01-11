Police want more to be invested to tackle money laundering
It’s a department that doesn’t often hit the headlines in the Royal Gibraltar Police.
However, the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) is one of the busiest in the force and has helped recoup millions of pounds from organised crime over the past few years on the Rock.
Working closely with their Fraud Squad colleagues, the two teams form the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU).
At the helm of the ECU is Detective Chief Inspector Tunbridge, who has been an officer in the RGP for over 23 years, 17 of which in the ECU.
So what’s it like being in charge of one of the RGP’s busiest teams?
“It’s rewarding, interesting and good to know that we are tackling organised crime at its heart,” said DCI Tunbridge.
