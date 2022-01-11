We cannot let the few dilute the interests of the many, says the Chief Minister. We must stand together to achieve success

"And that is what we need to do now." he said.In Gibraltar and elsewhere, COVID has played its part, with estimates suggesting that the COVID fund spending may have reached about £300million...and that amounts to almost half a year of our revenue having to be spent just on the pandemic.Yet, the public sector as a whole has grown in size and cost in the last ten years since the GSLP/Liberals have been in Government, with the public sector growing from 4,824 employees to 6,480 employees. Public sector cost increased from just over £163m to just short of £280m. That is an increase of over £115m.And salaries in the Civil Service are now well above parity with the United Kingdom, on average by around 40%.*When elected the Health Budget was £78m. This year, it was forecast to reach £140m.*In 2011 there were 808 Full Time posts and 123 Part Time posts in the GHA. That has gone up by three hundred full timers to 1,103 and by 35 part timers to 158. As many as 17 additional consultants have been recruited, 12 more doctors, double the number of speech therapists and added 31 staff nurses, 20 more enrolled nurses and 33 more nursing assistants.*From 297 full time teachers in 2011, there are 370 this financial year - 73 new teachers have already been recruited.

