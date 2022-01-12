IT’S COVID WEEK IN PANORAMA

What can I do to protect myself? There are things you can do to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading: • Get vaccinated! The COVID-19 vaccines are key to helping curb infection rates and hospitalisation. The better the uptake in the community the more likely we are to achieve the desired “herd immunity”.

• Allow sufficient ventilation when indoors. Opening a window for 10 minutes every hour for example will dilute virus particles and greatly reduce the risk of transmission.• Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel. Catch it, Bin it, Kill it.• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport and shopping. Use a sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. 70% alcohol is best for killing viruses• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.• Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.• Ensure you wear a mask whenever you are in an indoor public setting, or an outdoor setting with those outside your ‘household bubble’ where you are unable to maintain your physical distance. Follow the correct mask etiquette.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR