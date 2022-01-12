Centenary of the unveiling of the Cross of Sacrifice: Should it be moved?
The Cross was erected as a First World War memorial but has since come to commemorate the soldiers, airmen and sailors who died in both World Wars.
UNVEILING OF THE CROSS
According to the Colonial Report for Gibraltar for 1922 (published in 1923), the unveiling ceremony was ‘most impressive’, with military and colonial representatives, consuls from Allied countries and ‘leading citizens of Gibraltar’ in attendance. It noted that the Cross ‘is situated in a commanding position bordering the road into Spain, and the surrounding plot of ground has been carefully laid out and planted with trees’.
