Seven-point plan as GHA welcome interim director general

The GHA says it is delighted to welcome Professor Patrick Geoghegan on his first week as the interim Director General of the GHA. Professor Geoghegan’s appointment is for a period of up to 18 months, during which he will lead on the ‘Reset, Restart, Recover’ programme for postpandemic reforms of the Health Service.
Professor Geoghegan brings a career of experience in leading stakeholder-focused organisational change in the NHS and health institutions around the world.
The Reset, Restart and Recover programme is a 7 point plan to deliver a wide ranging series of reforms across the entire spectrum of GHA service delivery, with a vision of stakeholder and staff led improvements.
