After 13 years and £44 million, there is light at the end of the airport tunnel
Then, after a 5-year yawn, it was in 2016 when a new Government and a new contractor reached agreement to the paralysed works being revived - and 2018 was pencilled in as the completion date.
So, we now asked the Government when did they envisaged the new completion date would be? The first quarter of this year, it was confirmed. So, keep your fingers crossed.
What works need to be completed? We have established that the contractor still needs to complete the Mechanical and Electrical installations as well as their subsequent commissioning. There are also some Civil Engineering works to complete. Hence, after 13 years and a cost of £44 million, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
12-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Weather Advisory for Gale force winds
- After 13 years and £44 million, there is light at the end of the airport tunnel
- Seven-point plan as GHA welcome interim director general
- Centenary of the unveiling of the Cross of Sacrifice: Should it be moved?
- IT’S COVID WEEK IN PANORAMA
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- We cannot let the few dilute the interests of the many, says the Chief Minister. We must stand together to achieve success