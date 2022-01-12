Weather Advisory for Gale force winds

Strong Easterly winds will continue to strengthen during this evening through into Thursday, becoming locally very strong with mean speeds increasing to 22 to 28 knots with gusts between 35 to 40 knots.

However, isolated gusts to Gale force are possible between 40-45 knots in exposed areas over this period, particularly towards the South of the Rock and in gusts over the West side. Travel conditions could become difficult at times.This warning will be kept under review and may be extended if required.

