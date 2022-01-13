It’s Covid week in PANORAMA

When a person tests positive for COVID-19 they are asked to identify anyone who has had close contact with them during the time they are considered to be infectious. Close contacts will have been: • within 2 metres distance of an infected person for more than 10 minutes, • in direct contact with infectious secretions (e.g. being coughed on),

• in an enclosed space (such as a household or classroom) with a positive case, for 10 minutes or more,• in an aircraft with a positive case, sitting within three seats in any direction (excluding the aisle seat), OR• a healthcare worker providing care to a positive case, or a laboratory worker handling a positive specimen, without the necessary PPE.The contact tracing team will make every effort to find these people as soon as possible and provide them with relevant advice.

