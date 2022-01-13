HILTON HOTEL PROPOSAL IS A PRIVATE DEVELOPMENT ON PRIVATE LAND - Govt tells opposition
Whilst the Government welcomes this significant investment at this challenging time in the local and global economy, it is nonetheless important to note that the application for planning permission to redevelop the site of the Caleta Hotel to include a Hilton Hotel is the subject of a private application for planning permission and is not a Government project. This is a proposal for a private development on private land.
EAGERNESS TO COMPLAIN
The Opposition is therefore mistaken in its attempted criticism of the Government. In their eagerness to complain, they have even missed a central point. This is that the priority for purchase of apartments in the proposed development to be offered to residents of Catalan Bay has been put forward by the private developer and not by the Government, given that the Government has nothing to do with it!
