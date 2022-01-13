Recognition in search and rescue operation

Gibraltar Defence Police Officer PC 24 Graham Earl was delighted to receive a formal recognition by Chief of Police Rob Allen in a small ceremony held in the GDP Headquarters.
PC Earl was commended for his exemplary professionalism and skill in coordinating law enforcement vessels from both Gibraltar and Spain engaged in a search and rescue operation which took place last year within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. In doing so he undoubtedly saved the lives of two persons who would otherwise have been lost to the sea.
13-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR