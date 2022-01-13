Recognition in search and rescue operation

PC Earl was commended for his exemplary professionalism and skill in coordinating law enforcement vessels from both Gibraltar and Spain engaged in a search and rescue operation which took place last year within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. In doing so he undoubtedly saved the lives of two persons who would otherwise have been lost to the sea.

