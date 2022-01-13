Weather Advisory Continuation - Gale force winds

Strong or very strong East or East-Southeasterly winds will continue to affect Gibraltar today and through this evening.

Mean speeds of 25 to 28 knots are expected with gusts generally 35 to 40 knots, but with isolated gusts to Gale force between 40 to 45 knots still expected in exposed areas, particularly towards the South of the Rock and in gusts over the West side.Travel conditions will remain difficult at times.

