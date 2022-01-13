Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Recovered cases: 8696 (+0)Self-isolation: 1629Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 96,755 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in theabove figures.Of the 100 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 21were closecontacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,235Vaccines done (second dose): 40,128Vaccines done (third dose): 1351st Booster: 27,773

13-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR