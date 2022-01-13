Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 13th January 2022
Total tests done: 466,345
Test results pending: 149
Test results received: 466,196
Confirmed cases: 10,400 (+152)
Active cases: 1224 (1189: residents, 35: visitors)
Recovered cases: 8696 (+0)
Self-isolation: 1629
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 96,755 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the
above figures.
Of the 100 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 21were close
contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,235
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,128
Vaccines done (third dose): 135
1st Booster: 27,773
