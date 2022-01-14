EU talks expected to resume in ‘coming weeks’, says UK minister
The minister told the House of Commons that the talks have been constructive and are making positive progress. Discussions have covered a range of issues within the Political Framework agreed between the UK Government, together with the Government of Gibraltar, and the Kingdom of Spain on 31 December 2020.
He added: 'Ensuring the fluid movement of people between Gibraltar and the EU has been the key area of discussion. Other areas have included the movement of goods, law enforcement and criminal justice, transport, social security coordination, citizens’ rights, and data protection.
'Negotiations with the EU will continue in the coming weeks. The UK remains fully committed to seeking a treaty based on the careful and pragmatic balance achieved by the Political Framework. The UK has been clear we will not agree to anything which compromises UK sovereignty.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
14-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- REVEALED: MOD and Govt hold talks - PEDESTRIANS: To cross or not to cross runway?
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- EU talks expected to resume in ‘coming weeks’, says UK minister
- Stream of commercial vehicles checked
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Weather Advisory Continuation - Gale force winds
- Three roundabouts in the great road network beyond the airport tunnel
- Are playgrounds in Gibraltar being looked after the way they should be?