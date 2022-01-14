Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 14th January 2022
Total tests done: 467,856
Test results pending: 140
Test results received: 467,716
Confirmed cases: 10,549 (+149)
Active cases: 1209 (1174: residents, 35: visitors)
Recovered cases: 8833 (+137)
Self-isolation: 1644
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 96,859 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the
above figures.
Of the 103 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 19were close
contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,241
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,137
Vaccines done (third dose): 135
1st Booster: 27,932
