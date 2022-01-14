Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1209 (1174: residents, 35: visitors)Recovered cases: 8833 (+137)Self-isolation: 1644Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 96,859 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in theabove figures.Of the 103 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 19were closecontacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,241Vaccines done (second dose): 40,137Vaccines done (third dose): 1351st Booster: 27,932

14-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR