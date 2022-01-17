Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 17th January 2022
Total tests done: 471,445
Test results pending: 141
Test results received: 471,304
Confirmed cases: 10,935 (+102)
Active cases: 1078 (1049: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 9363 (+430)
Self-isolation: 1495
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 6
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 97,205 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 80 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 21were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,253
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,143
Vaccines done (third dose): 135
1st Booster: 28,078
