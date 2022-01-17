Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1078 (1049: residents, 29: visitors)Recovered cases: 9363 (+430)Self-isolation: 1495Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 6Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 97,205 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 80 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 21were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,253Vaccines done (second dose): 40,143Vaccines done (third dose): 1351st Booster: 28,078

