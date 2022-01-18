Crucial to long term sustainable change envisioned in the Mental Health Strategy

The Mental Health Crisis Pathway via 111 was introduced by the GHA on 26th July 2021. It allows patients and their relatives a single point of contact for a Mental Health Crisis, which can be safely triaged, managed and followed-up by clinical professionals. This 24/7 telephone backup provides reassurance to patients and families and increases the availability of specialist Mental Health staff to assess and support people in the community.

On rare occasions someone may wait longer for a psychology appointment when it is not a crisis or an emergency because they have requested a specific member of staff, however, they can should be offered an alternative. The GHA invites the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society or the individual concerned to share details privately so that the matter can be properly investigated and addressed.

18-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR