Crucial to long term sustainable change envisioned in the Mental Health Strategy
On rare occasions someone may wait longer for a psychology appointment when it is not a crisis or an emergency because they have requested a specific member of staff, however, they can should be offered an alternative. The GHA invites the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society or the individual concerned to share details privately so that the matter can be properly investigated and addressed.
18-01-22
