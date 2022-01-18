IF IT COMES TO THE WORST - UK and Gibraltar continue to prepare for no agreement
The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Minister Heaton-Harris for the very close work and cooperation with the United Kingdom government across many different departments, which has included the co-funding of a number of NNO programmes in Gibraltar.
The Minister expressed his desire to visit in order to obtain a better understanding of the situation on the ground.
The work of the NNO Board has covered a number of areas including infrastructure projects designed to provide resilience, legislative work which aims to provide a new international legal framework outside EU law and work related to practical matters like documents and procedures.
18-01-22
