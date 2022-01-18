IF IT COMES TO THE WORST - UK and Gibraltar continue to prepare for no agreement

The UK-Gibraltar Board, which supervises preparations for a No Negotiated Outcome (NNO) to the treaty negotiations with the European Union, met again yesterday afternoon. The virtual meeting was chaired jointly by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the new UK Minister for Europe Chris Heaton-Harris, in what was their first meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Minister Heaton-Harris for the very close work and cooperation with the United Kingdom government across many different departments, which has included the co-funding of a number of NNO programmes in Gibraltar.The Minister expressed his desire to visit in order to obtain a better understanding of the situation on the ground.The work of the NNO Board has covered a number of areas including infrastructure projects designed to provide resilience, legislative work which aims to provide a new international legal framework outside EU law and work related to practical matters like documents and procedures.

18-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR