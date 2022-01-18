Workshops with students explore and develop a wide range of skills

Last weekend, theatre practitioner Sean Hollands carried out a series of workshops with students from Bayside & Westside Drama Group and the Gibraltar Academy of Music and the Performing Arts.

The workshops helped students explore and develop a wide range of skills, including physical theatre, movement and characterisation.Sean is a freelance movement director who has worked with the National Youth Theatre, Frantic Assembly and is part of the creative team of the new touring production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

