Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 18th January 2022
Total tests done: 472,757
Test results pending: 146
Test results received: 472,611
Confirmed cases: 11,064 (+129)
Active cases: 1125 (1098: residents, 27: visitors)
Recovered cases: 9434 (+71)
Self-isolation: 1549
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 7
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 97,344 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 101 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 15 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,267
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,301
Vaccines done (third dose): 137
1st Booster: 28,123
18-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR