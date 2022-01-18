Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1125 (1098: residents, 27: visitors)Recovered cases: 9434 (+71)Self-isolation: 1549Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 7Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 97,344 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 101 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 15 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,267Vaccines done (second dose): 40,301Vaccines done (third dose): 1371st Booster: 28,123

18-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR