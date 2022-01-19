Why do lifts in town tend to break down?

by Carmen Gomez
Generally, in tower blocks, lifts have to be maintained throughout the year, as they tend to beak down for all sorts of different reasons. One of the reasons being that they are used not only by the people who live there; some of whom travel in them with their motorised buggies; but also to transport heavy goods like pieces of furniture when they are moving out, or moving in.
I recall once suggesting that the undercarriage of the lift be fitted with a weight which when people put too much stuff inside of them, they don’t move.
But I was told it was too expensive. With the countless times that Spanish firms have to send their workers to Gibraltar during one single month, the work would have been paid for by now!
