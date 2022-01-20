Meet the Community Policing Team

As this is Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action (17-23 January), we take a look at the police officers who make up the RGP’s Community Policing Team (CPT). It’s often said that neighbourhood policing is the bedrock of British policing.

And that’s no different in Gibraltar, where a team of hardworking community police officers are striving to make life better and safer for everyone on the Rock.They are often the familiar, friendly face of the force and work closely with community leaders, schoolteachers and government agencies, often using “outside the box” thinking to address community issues before they fester into crimes.Whilst working predominantly in uniform, they also work in unmarked vehicles in plain clothes at all hours of the day and night, targeting a range of anti-social behaviour including drug taking, driving offences and thefts in intelligence identified hotspots.The team are based in at the RGP’s Traffic Compound under the shadow of Parson’s Lodge and are made up of an inspector, a sergeant and six specially selected officers.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR