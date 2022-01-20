Recycling in Gibraltar: Going green?

by RYAN ASQUEZ

Recycling has become essential in the struggle for a more sustainable and ‘green’ planet. It has become more popular locally in recent years, and one can often see full recycling bins in certain parts of Gibraltar. However, there is a widely-held belief that all recyclables are ‘dumped’ into the same van, despite the fact that people dispose of them in separate bins. Several people have told me that they do not recycle because they have seen the vans emptying all of the recycling bins into the same container.