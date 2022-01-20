Recycling in Gibraltar: Going green?

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, January 20, 2022 - 09:38
Recycling in Gibraltar: Going green?

by RYAN ASQUEZ
Recycling has become essential in the struggle for a more sustainable and ‘green’ planet. It has become more popular locally in recent years, and one can often see full recycling bins in certain parts of Gibraltar. However, there is a widely-held belief that all recyclables are ‘dumped’ into the same van, despite the fact that people dispose of them in separate bins. Several people have told me that they do not recycle because they have seen the vans emptying all of the recycling bins into the same container.


To clarify the matter, PANORAMA sent the following questions to No.6 Convent Place:
1. What is the current recycling system in Gibraltar?
2. What is the process for the collection of material from recycling bins around Gibraltar? Is different material collected on different days? Or are all the bins emptied into the same refuse van?
The response from No.6 was as follows:
‘There are 6 different types of recycle bins & the Civic Amenities site (off Europa Advance Road) for heavy duty waste.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR