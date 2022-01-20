Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 20th January 2022
Total tests done: 475,915
Test results pending: 162
Test results received: 475,753
Confirmed cases: 11,392 (+176)
Active cases: 1233 (1202: residents, 31: visitors)
Recovered cases: 9680 (+51)
Self-isolation: 1639
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 7
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 97,833 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 146 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 44 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,292
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,567
Vaccines done (third dose): 138
1st Booster: 28,195
