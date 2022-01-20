Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1233 (1202: residents, 31: visitors)Recovered cases: 9680 (+51)Self-isolation: 1639Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 7Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 97,833 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 146 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 44 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,292Vaccines done (second dose): 40,567Vaccines done (third dose): 1381st Booster: 28,195

