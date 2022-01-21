Training the trainer

Eight members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment spent the run up to Christmas in The Gambia where they provided a ‘Train the Trainer’ package to 53 members of the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF).

Over the last 15 years, the RG have been returning to The Gambia to help train the GAF soldiers, but in recent years the emphasis has been on teaching the Gambian instructors how to deliver the training themselves. This method subsequently improves the quality and readiness of the soldiers and enhances GAF’s ability to support future missions as well as improving standards within their own units.Training began by focussing on a refresher course in various subjects such as fieldcraft, physical training, the handling of captured persons and first aid training.

