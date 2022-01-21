by RYAN ASQUEZ The South District has recently been plagued by a spate of thefts from motorcycles. PANORAMA learned that the thieves had especially been targeting motorcycle helmets, with the area of Vineyards Estate being particularly affected.

Recent media reports issued by the RGP record a number of such incidents in the area: for example, on 15 January there was a report of a helmet and waterproof jacket having been stolen overnight from a motorcycle parked on Transport Lane.On 18 January, there was another report of a helmet being stolen from a motorcycle which had been parked in Vineyards Estate. There are similar reports of thefts of helmets from motorcycles parked outside Nelson’s View, on Naval Hospital Road and Naval Hospital Hill.

