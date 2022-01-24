THEN AND NOW

On the night of the event, Jodie won the Miss Gibraltar title which resulted in her travelling to China to take part in Miss World, an opportunity to make memories that will last an entire lifetime.Explaining what made her initially enter the local beauty pageant, the 29-year-old said: “After having two of my closest friends enter Miss Gibraltar in the past and seeing their journey of personal growth made me decide to take the plunge myself. It was a very positive and enjoyable experience for them so I thought there was nothing to lose and everything to gain.”Jodie states that there is so much more to the Miss Gibraltar pageant than what meets the eye. She said: “Important life skills are gained and improved throughout the journey. Public speaking for example is valuable training for future careers. My comfort level definitely grew in this area. Friendships are created and self-esteem is boosted along the way. We had so many fun outings together and were invited to various events prior to the show. I have lots of memories that I will cherish forever”.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR