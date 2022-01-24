Gibraltar has always been centre stage, even without wanting to

I wish you to consider me particularly desirous to give every comfort to the good Old Rock.”From time to time it is important to remember, and recall who we are, and where we come from. With this exercise hopefully, we don’t lose sight of how we have for so many years struggled to maintain our rights against the veritable giant in size, and numbers that Spain is.A country that also has over the years, spent time and energy to reach anyone and everyone, who could possibly help them in their fight to have Gibraltar back in its fold, as it was a few hundred years ago.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR