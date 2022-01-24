Why Frontex and the frontier are crunch issues

With the negotiations for the EU Treaty due to resume, the crunch comes, because what remains to iron out are the more complex issues related to Frontex and Schengen, which is why the EU technical delegation has just ended their fact-finding mission to Gibraltar.

Frontex has not been plain sailing particularly for Spain's right-wing elements, who have been demanding that Spain's National Police and Guardia Civil should continue to exert controls at the land frontier as otherwise they see Spanish nationalistic interests waning - and the Gibraltar side winning.Such sources see the land frontier, or what they prefer to call the fence (verja) as an opportunity to make headway in Spain's sovereignty claim. Not to have Spanish security forces exerting controls at the frontier, they see as a lost opportunity because, in a way, it represents recognition that the isthmus, which Madrid claims separately, is growing in its Britishness.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR