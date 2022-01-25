EXCLUSIVE - The MOD and The Convent do battle about who will handle their security

And there are sources, concerned about it, who say that "It has come to light that the MOD, after who knows how many decades of providing security at The Convent, has decided not even to tender a bid to carry on providing that security in the future, thus ending a long and historic partnership between the FCO and the MOD."At first glance this would assume that it is the MOD who is refusing to tender for this service. Thus, we asked the MOD about it, and their response was that we should refer this matter to The Convent, which is what we did.At The Convent it became evident that the future of security there is embroiled in a tender process. A spokesman at The Convent said: "As with other services paid for from public funds, these are re-tendered from time to time to ensure that the (UK) government continues to receive value for money for the taxpayer. It would not be appropriate to comment further whilst the commercial tender process is ongoing."

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR