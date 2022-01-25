Weather Advisory - Gale force winds

Strong Easterly winds will continue today with mean speeds of 23 to 27 knots and gusts increasing 35 to 40 knots but with isolated gusts to Gale force possible to 43 knots in exposed places and especially in association with showers, increasing further this evening and overnight to become strong to Gale force with mean speeds increasing 27 to 32 knots and with gusts 40 to 45 knots expected.

Note: Very rough sea conditions will also build with the strengthening winds, with a significant Easterly swell of up to 4.0m possible along the East side and through the Strait by late evening.Travel conditions will become difficult or poor at times, especially combined with any heavier showers.This warning will be kept under review and may be extended tomorrow morning.

25-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR



