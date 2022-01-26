When patients had to pay for hospital care

by CARMEN GOMEZ Did you know that the Gibraltar civil hospital in 1815, which was an establishment for the reception alike of the sick of different persuasions; was paid for from its general funds.

This included hospital accommodation and equipment, medical attendance and the supply of medicines. However, when the general funds proved not sufficient for the support of the patients, each particular religious persuasion was at the expense of dieting its own sick whilst in hospital, by subscriptions raised among themselves. Interesting don’t you think? In a similar instance Gibraltarians donated the sum of one million at the start of the Covid pandemic.

