Women score second win in GibChess Battle of the Sexes

Monday saw the first round of the Gib Chess Battle of the Sexes Tournament take place, which is being held at the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

The women’s team, known as ‘Team Pia’ scored a win over the men’s team; ‘Team Sabino,’ as it is now known. Four of the ten women’s players also scored wins against their male opponents, with only one male player able to win in response.Therefore, the men’s team found themselves 3½-6½ down with the women’s team in the lead after the first round on Monday evening.The first game to finish was between Zhansaya Abdumalik and Andrés Merario Alarcón.

