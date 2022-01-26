Local man jailed for 12 months in £24,400 drugs case

A local man has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to importing cannabis with a street value of £24,400 into Gibraltar.

Jamie Fa, 23, of Mons Calpe, was sentenced at the Supreme Court yesterday.The court heard that at around 5pm on Thursday 16 April 2020, officers watched a small boat piloted by Fa approach the Spanish breakwater and then drive towards Western Beach.A bag containing cannabis resin was then thrown from the vessel to another male on the beach, who then left the area on a motorcycle.

