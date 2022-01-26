Local man jailed for 12 months in £24,400 drugs case

A local man has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to importing cannabis with a street value of £24,400 into Gibraltar.
Jamie Fa, 23, of Mons Calpe, was sentenced at the Supreme Court yesterday.
The court heard that at around 5pm on Thursday 16 April 2020, officers watched a small boat piloted by Fa approach the Spanish breakwater and then drive towards Western Beach.
A bag containing cannabis resin was then thrown from the vessel to another male on the beach, who then left the area on a motorcycle.
