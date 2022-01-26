Record number of non-scheduled air services

Non-Scheduled Services comprise the full spectrum of aircraft movements that do not form part of the regular scheduled services occupied by airlines and are as varied as light General Aviation aircraft, Business and Corporate Charters and medium to large Private Aircraft operated by their owners, says commercial aviation minister Vijay Daryanani.A statement adds: 2019 saw 401 aircraft operate into Gibraltar Airport, a 5.2% increase over 2018 where 381 operated. 2020 proved to be an extremely difficult year for scheduled services and the aviation industry in general, with air travel practically grinding to a halt worldwide.

