Time consuming Gibraltar talks leading to a deal by Easter

The new Spanish State Secretary for the European Union, Pascual Navarro Rios, made remarks with relation to Gibraltar in response to a question as he went in to a meeting of the General Affairs Council in Brussels this week, the first he attends since assuming the role.

He felt that the EU vice president Maros Sefcovic, responsible for the European team for negotiations over Gibraltar, would be providing details of such talks. In fact, it emerged that the negotiations are progressing well. There have now been four rounds of talks and there are more to come.



TIME FACTOR

People often ask why such talks are taking so long, obviously it is wondered if there is some stumbling block on the way? But what is emerging from Brussels is that at this stage there are no insurmountable problems foreseen and that the talks are being held in a constructive manner, requiring much time to consider in detail given the complicated issues confronting the negotiators. "We hope to make advances in the coming weeks," said a spokesperson.

Vice president Sefcovic has been having talks about Gibraltar with the Spanish foreign minister Albares as Gibraltar needs a separate trade deal to that of the EU.

The next round of talks has been pencilled in for February 1st to 3rd, so clearly in Brussels, Madrid, the UK and Gibraltar there are preparatory talks which do not transcend to the public domain but which take up much time.

Of course, the Irish issue also crops up now and again as there are certain differences between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which have been proving a headache. At one time the Irish question was being linked to Gibraltar's, but it appears that Gibraltar is making progress whatever the state of play of the Irish situation.



CLOSE QUARTERS

What has been of particular interest is last week's visit to Gibraltar of the EU technical team, as having seen the situation at close quarters provides a greater understanding of the issues at stake.

Last month, the UK and Spanish foreign ministers also had a meeting which was seen as positive, and their expectation is that a deal will emerge before Easter.

