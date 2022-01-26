Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1309 (1280: residents, 29: visitors)Recovered cases: 10,629 (+171)Self-isolation: 1570Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 98,809 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 156 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 28 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,344Vaccines done (second dose): 40,681Vaccines done (third dose): 1391st Booster: 28,538

