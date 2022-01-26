Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 26th January 2022
Total tests done: 483,696
Test results pending: 188
Test results received: 483,508
Confirmed cases: 12,277 (+174)
Active cases: 1309 (1280: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 10,629 (+171)
Self-isolation: 1570
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 98,809 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 156 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 28 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,344
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,681
Vaccines done (third dose): 139
1st Booster: 28,538
