Blair’s ‘sellout’ plan in Parliament

And in Parliament now, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle prepared to preside over yesterday's Prime Minister's Questions which was described as one of the most explosive in recent weeks. It comes as Downing Street this week admitted that Boris Johnson and some of his staff gathered to celebrate his 56th birthday at Number 10 during the first 2020 lockdown. This is added to the much anticipated report by senior civil servant Sue Gray about the other parties.

27-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR