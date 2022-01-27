As Gibraltar recalls Holocaust Memorial Day

Special units of the German Foreign Intelligence Department, in disguised co-operation with the Spaniards, were to take over the protection of the Gibraltar area against the possibility of British attempts to extend the outpost area or prematurely to discover and disturb the preparations.The units designated for the action were to assemble in readiness far back of the Franco-Spanish border. No premature explanation would be given to the troops - a preliminary alert for beginning the operation would be issued 3 weeks before the troops were due to cross the border into Spain.Hitler wanted the Army units to be 'strong enough to take the Rock even without Spanish help', and he also ordered that a small group be made available to support the Spaniards 'in the unlikely event of an English attempt at a landing on another part of the coast.' Sufficient anti-aircraft artillery were to be allocated to the army units.

