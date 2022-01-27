Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 27th January 2022
Total tests done: 485,175
Test results pending:209
Test results received: 484,966
Confirmed cases: 12,441 (+164)
Active cases: 1365 (1343: residents, 22: visitors)
Recovered cases: 10,750 (+121)
Self-isolation: 1614
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 88
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 100
A total of 99,045 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 147 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 35 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,343
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,696
Vaccines done (third dose): 139
1st Booster: 28,665
27-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR