Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1365 (1343: residents, 22: visitors)Recovered cases: 10,750 (+121)Self-isolation: 1614Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 88Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 100A total of 99,045 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 147 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 35 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,343Vaccines done (second dose): 40,696Vaccines done (third dose): 1391st Booster: 28,665

27-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR