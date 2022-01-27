Chief Minister back to Convent Place tomorrow
The Chief Minister has been working from home throughout his isolation and has conducted all his meetings virtually.
He said: ‘I am delighted to be able to return to the office following my two negative Lateral Flow Tests. Although I have been working from home throughout my COVID-19 isolation period, I am very much looking forward to returning to No. 6 Convent Place and being able to meet people face-to-face again.
Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been asymptomatic and feeling well throughout. I would like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to contact the GHA who will be able to arrange an appointment for their vaccination.’
