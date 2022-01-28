The real ‘James Bond’ as Britain prepared to defend Gibraltar

Operation Goldeneye: The real ‘James Bond’ Ian Fleming, who went on to create the 007 super-spy James Bond, had a real time job with the intelligence service in Gibraltar during World War II. As Commander Fleming, he set up an operation codenamed 'Goldeneye' as part of Naval intelligence.

He planned a series of sabotage operations against key targets in Spain and on the African coast, where the Germans were planning to install sophisticated surveillance operations to keep an eye, day and night, on Gibraltar and on British movements in and out of the Rock. Among the films based on James Bond there was one named 'Goldeneye', released in 1995.The real 'Goldeneye' came into existence "to meet the possibility of Spain resisting an almost certain German invasion," says a British document marked 'Most Secret'.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR