Round three of GibChess puts men back in the game

The match score is thus now 16-14 in favour of the women but the men are close behind.This match-tournament, featuring teams of similar strength and age range, might have been expected to feature close results in every round but once again it defied all expectation, with the margin of victory being even wider than the one achieved by the women in rounds one and two. The men scored four wins and six draws - and achieved with the black pieces.The first two rounds saw the men’s team be defeated on both days, but round three saw the women’s team; Team Pia never seriously threatening to get ahead of Team Sabino.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR