Top Award for Royal Navy Man

Leading Supply Chain (LSC) Thomas Williams was presented with the “Fleet Jack Dusty” award at the special ceremony in recognition of the highest professional standards and commitment to the RN Logistics Supply Chain Branch.In addition to his day job as the Squadron’s Supply Chain Logistician, the 32-year-old has proved himself as a highly effective operator on the water and finds himself at the helm of Pacific 24 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats at short notice.Father of two, LSC Williams, who is originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire and has been based in Gibraltar for the past two years, said: “I was really surprised to receive the award.With so much going on fleet wide throughout the last year I think it highlights the importance of RNGS and what we do here.”

28-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR