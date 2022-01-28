WOMAN OF THE WEEK Michelle Barabich - 40 years of teaching

Initially studying in Leeds at Trinity and All Saints, Michelle then returned to Gibraltar and started her career as a Spanish and English teacher.CAREER TIMELINEMichelle began teaching at Bayside School in September 1981, where she states she had excellent role models who supported and guided her and she learnt a lot from them. She then became a Year Coordinator at Bayside and was promoted to Deputy Headteacher at Westside in September 2005. From there, she was promoted to Westside Headteacher in 2015.Michelle said: "It has been a long journey but what I have seen and experienced, I have always learnt from this journey. I have had little time to concentrate on hobbies because work has taken over a lot of my life".

