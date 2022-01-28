WOMAN OF THE WEEK Michelle Barabich - 40 years of teaching

by MEGAN STRINGER
Michelle Barabich has been the headteacher of Westside School for seven years, after dedicating 40 years of her life to teaching.
Initially studying in Leeds at Trinity and All Saints, Michelle then returned to Gibraltar and started her career as a Spanish and English teacher.
CAREER TIMELINE
Michelle began teaching at Bayside School in September 1981, where she states she had excellent role models who supported and guided her and she learnt a lot from them. She then became a Year Coordinator at Bayside and was promoted to Deputy Headteacher at Westside in September 2005. From there, she was promoted to Westside Headteacher in 2015.
Michelle said: "It has been a long journey but what I have seen and experienced, I have always learnt from this journey. I have had little time to concentrate on hobbies because work has taken over a lot of my life".
