Parking changes in Grand Parade

This follows an active consultation process with the main stakeholders in the Residential Parking Scheme (RPS) Zone 1, namely the Alameda Estate Tenants Association and residents contained within the RPS Zone 2. This is part of the recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP).The parking stock for permit holders within RPS Zone 1 was increased in July 2020 from 127 to 211, which was well received by residents increasing their chance to find on-street parking in the area.

